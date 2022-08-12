Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-day Pavithrotsavam festivities commence at Kanaka Durga temple

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana visited the temple and offered special prayers.

An aerial view of Kanaka Durga temple during Koti Deepotsavam organised on the occasion of Karthika Pournami in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual Pavithrotsavam festivities started on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.Addressing the media, temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said the Sravana Masam is auspicious to worship Goddess Mahalakshmi. The presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, will be worshipped in the avatar of Maha Lakshmi during  Pavithrotsavam.

As part of the festivities, temple priests decorated the sanctum sanctorum with a variety of flowers and adorned the presiding deity and festive idols in silk robes. Vedic scholars and priests performed Snapanabhishekam and Pratah Kalarchana at 3 am and tied pavithrams to Goddess Kanaka Durga and performed Shata Chandi yagam. “After the rituals, the devotees were allowed to have darshanam of the deity. The festivities will conclude on August 13,” said the EO Bramarambha.

On Friday, priests willperform Mandapa Aradhana, Moolamantra Japan, havanam, saptashati, chandi homam and manthra pushpam rituals.Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana visited the temple and offered special prayers.

