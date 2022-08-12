Woman walks into police station with severed head in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a horrifying incident, a woman walked into a police station with the severed head of her relative after murdering her, at Rayachoti town of Annamaiah district on Thursday. According to the police, Vasundhara (38), the deceased, lived with her aunt Subbamma at K Ramapuram area of the town sometime after the former’s husband died 11 years ago. Both the women had financial disputes. After a heated argument between the two on Thursday, Vasundhara tried to attack her aunt. Subbamma, with the help of one her relative Chandrababu, allegedly killed Vasundhara with a knife and beheaded her.

KADAPA: In a horrifying incident, a woman walked into a police station with the severed head of her relative after murdering her, at Rayachoti town of Annamaiah district on Thursday. According to the police, Vasundhara (38), the deceased, lived with her aunt Subbamma at K Ramapuram area of the town sometime after the former’s husband died 11 years ago. Both the women had financial disputes. After a heated argument between the two on Thursday, Vasundhara tried to attack her aunt. Subbamma, with the help of one her relative Chandrababu, allegedly killed Vasundhara with a knife and beheaded her.