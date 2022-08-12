Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman walks into police station with severed head in Andhra Pradesh

In a horrifying incident, a woman walked into a police station with the severed head of her relative after murdering her, at Rayachoti town of Annamaiah district on Thursday.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:01 AM

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a horrifying incident, a woman walked into a police station with the severed head of her relative after murdering her, at Rayachoti town of Annamaiah district on Thursday. According to the police, Vasundhara (38), the deceased, lived with her aunt Subbamma at K Ramapuram area of the town sometime after the former’s husband died 11 years ago. Both the women had financial disputes. After a heated argument between the two on Thursday, Vasundhara tried to attack her aunt. Subbamma, with the help of one her relative Chandrababu, allegedly killed Vasundhara with a knife and beheaded her.

