‘100 per cent Central grants for beach corridor’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram six-lane coastal corridor project will be taken up with hundred percent Central funding, according to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.The BJP MP told TNIE here on Friday that the DPR being prepared by the NHAI is in an advanced stage. Based on the feasibility report, a decision will be taken by the Centre. He said an earlier DPR submitted by the state government for the project has been rejected by the Centre. Hence a new DPR was now under preparation by the NHAI. The MP said all projects in the State which are under various stages of progress will either be commissioned or operationalised well before 2024. To give a big push to tourism in the State, sea planes will be operated from Vizag after commissioning of the world-class cruise terminal in the port city. A floating jetty will be constructed at Kakinada for landing of sea planes, he explained. The BJP, the Rajya Sabha MP said, is focusing on eight parliamentary constituencies in the State, including Vizag, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram, Vijayawada and Tirupati. Union ministers are made incharges of these districts to give a big push to the central ly sponsored schemes in coordination with party coordinators.