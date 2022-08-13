797 arrested in Andhra for smuggling liquor, ganja in one week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has registered as many as 646 cases in connection with illegal transportation of liquor and ganja during a drive conducted from August 5 to 11. The SEB has arrested 797 persons involved in the illegal smuggling activities and seized 65 vehicles.

According to an official release on Friday, SEB commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said the department has been taking various measures from its inception in containing illegal practices such as smuggling of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from other States, brewing of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and ganja smuggling and other anti-social activities. He said the SEB has been using advanced technology and human intelligence in busting the smuggling rackets.

In the special drive conducted across the State, SEB officials registered 621 cases for smuggling of liquor and arrested 727 persons and seized 2,897 litres of ID liquor, 2,647 litres of NDPL, destroyed 33,130 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 2,804 KGs of black jaggery. The officials also seized 50 vehicles used for the illegal activities.

On the other hand, 25 cases of ganja smuggling under NDPS Act were registered against 72 persons and 1,963 KGs of ganja were seized from them. The commissioner added that they are focusing on awareness activities and special operations to put an end to ganja smuggling from tribal areas of the State.

