Complete YSR Health Clinic works by November: Health secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu has asserted that the construction of YSR Health Clinic buildings will be completed by the end of November. He said the bills would be cleared from time to time.

During a virtual review meeting with collectors and other officials of all districts from Mangalagiri on Friday, he directed all DMHOs to collect field-level information from time to time for construction of 175 new primary health centres.

He said the CM was giving top priority to the improvement of infrastructure at all hospitals in the State, and assured that the state government would allocate funds for the construction of new DMHO offices in all the newly-formed districts.

He told the officials to be wary of seasonal diseases that are likely to spread due to floods, and conduct fever surveys in a systematic manner.The health secretary also said the Covid vaccination drive should be accelerated with the help of public representatives and social service organisations.

