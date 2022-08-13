Home States Andhra Pradesh

High alert sounded in six Godavari districts

The water level is expected to increase further due to huge inflows as heavy rains continued to lash the upper catchment areas of Godavari.

Overflowing Godavari inundates establishments near the river shore

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM / KAKINADA: The Godavari flood level is increasing steadily. The second flood warning at Dowleswaram Barrage is continuing. The flood discharge level stood at 14.76 lakh cusecs at 3 pm on Friday.The water level is expected to increase further due to huge inflows as heavy rains continued to lash the upper catchment areas of Godavari.

A high alert has been sounded in Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Konaseema districts. The official machinery of the six districts is prepared to face any eventuality. About 135 island villages in Konaseema, West Godavari and East Godavari have already been marooned.

Women wade through  flood water in Ainavilli on Friday | Express

A police team, led by VR Puram Sub-Inspector Gopalakrishna, travelled three hours in a boat and distributed essential commodities to people of Sriramagiri village.The entire village has been submerged in the Godavari flood water. Villagers climbed a hillock and erected tents for their temporary stay till the flood water recedes.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is continuously monitoring the situation. It has deployed flood relief teams in P Gannvaram, Ainavilli and Mamidikduru of Konaseema, in Kunavaram and VR Puram of ASR district.Normal life in Konaseema region was badly affected due floods. Several low-lying areas and island villages remained inundated for the last three days.

Boats are being deployed to transport essential commodities and other relief material to flood affected areas as the road connectivity was cut off. Officials said they could not operate boats as the depth of water was not enough. Several houses were inundated in Raghavendra Varadhi in Muramalla, Kesanakurru, Pogakulanka, Pallegudem,  Jambavanipeta and Yedurlanka. The floods affected the schedule of marriages.   
Meanwhile, people have been cautioned against using submerged causeways to cross the overflowing streams. Godavari canal revetment in Razole mandal has been fortified to prevent breaches. Agriculture operations in Kharif were badly affected due to floods in Godavari districts.

135 islets flooded
About 135 island villages in Godavari river were marooned following rise in water level

