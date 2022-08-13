Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh accuses CM of taking credit for TDP’s good works

Jagan, he said, should not take even 0% credit for the better results that came to AP in the all-India Survey of Higher Education.

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that it has become a habit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to blame the previous governments for his mistakes and take credit for the previous government’s good work.

He accused the Chief Minister of shamelessly taking credit for AP coming in the forefront in the All India Survey of Higher Education.The fact was that the survey report was based on the pass percentage of students and education standards from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, ie, during the TDP regime, he said.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said while the gross enrollment ratio in higher education in the country was 3.04%, it was 8.64% in AP because of the Malli Badiki’ programme launched by then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2000 to reduce drop outs.

Jagan, he said, should not take even 0% credit for the better results that came to AP in the all-India Survey of Higher Education.

