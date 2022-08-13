Home States Andhra Pradesh

Provide internet to all schools: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Directs officials to prepare plan for providing smart TV or interactive TV in all classrooms

Published: 13th August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects uniform clothes during a meeting on school education at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed senior officials of the education department to provide internet connectivity to all schools in the State to impart better teaching.At a review meeting with education department officials at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan for providing a smart TV or an interactive TV in every classroom of government schools, as part of a digital classroom initiative. He wanted the transformation of every classroom into a digital classroom in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there should not be any shortage of school books and the content should be available to all in a liberal manner for which they can be converted into PDF files. Orders should be taken from private schools on the volume of requirement in advance and supply them accordingly, the Chief Minister said.

Reviewing the progress of arrangements being made for the distribution of tabs for class VIII students in government schools, he directed the officials concerned to place orders as soon as tenders are finalised.
Taking stock of the progress of works under phase II of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the revamped schools.

Directing the officials to ready the guidelines by next review meeting, he said if any problems arise with regard to repairs and facilities being provided, it should be taken up on a priority basis. Officials were asked to prepare a special software for the same. They were also asked to take measures to have a compound wall for every school.

He instructed the officials to start preparations for the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits for the next academic year in April itself. He also inspected the quality of the uniform clothes.Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Government Advisor (School Education) A Murali, Women and Child Welfare Department Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, and other officials were present.

Woman teachers to take care of counselling for girls
Jagan said awareness should be created about safety, protection and health issues of girl students in schools by ANMs and Woman Police from Village Secretariats. The interaction sessions should be more frequent. A woman teacher should take care of the counselling on the problems being faced by girls, Jagan emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp