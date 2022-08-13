Provide internet to all schools: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed senior officials of the education department to provide internet connectivity to all schools in the State to impart better teaching.At a review meeting with education department officials at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan for providing a smart TV or an interactive TV in every classroom of government schools, as part of a digital classroom initiative. He wanted the transformation of every classroom into a digital classroom in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there should not be any shortage of school books and the content should be available to all in a liberal manner for which they can be converted into PDF files. Orders should be taken from private schools on the volume of requirement in advance and supply them accordingly, the Chief Minister said.

Reviewing the progress of arrangements being made for the distribution of tabs for class VIII students in government schools, he directed the officials concerned to place orders as soon as tenders are finalised.

Taking stock of the progress of works under phase II of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the revamped schools.

Directing the officials to ready the guidelines by next review meeting, he said if any problems arise with regard to repairs and facilities being provided, it should be taken up on a priority basis. Officials were asked to prepare a special software for the same. They were also asked to take measures to have a compound wall for every school.

He instructed the officials to start preparations for the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits for the next academic year in April itself. He also inspected the quality of the uniform clothes.Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Government Advisor (School Education) A Murali, Women and Child Welfare Department Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, and other officials were present.

Woman teachers to take care of counselling for girls

Jagan said awareness should be created about safety, protection and health issues of girl students in schools by ANMs and Woman Police from Village Secretariats. The interaction sessions should be more frequent. A woman teacher should take care of the counselling on the problems being faced by girls, Jagan emphasised.

