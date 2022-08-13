Rains, heavy inflows push up groundwater table in Andhra Pradesh

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The average groundwater level in the State has improved by 1.63 metres below ground level (MBGL) compared to last year. The average groundwater level in the State is 8.22 MBGL as against 9.85 MBGL on the same day last year.

Anantapur district continued to show the highest improvement in groundwater table. Compared to last year, the groundwater level in the district has improved by 4.86 MBGL. Water is now available at a depth of 10.66 MBGL against 15.52 MBGL last year.

According to the statistics available with the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information Management System (APWRIMS), East Godavari stood second with groundwater levels at 7.43 MBGL today against 9.68 MBGL on the same day last year, an improvement of 2.25 MBGL.

Kurnool district showed an improvement of 2.13 MBGL, while Guntur district showed an improvement of 2.06 MBGL. Groundwater in these two districts is available at 6.26 MBGL and 6 MBGL, respectively.

Old districts were taken into account while calculating the data of the average depth of groundwater.

Experts have attributed the improvement of groundwater table to the recent spells of moderate to heavy rains. For the last three years, groundwater table in the State has been improving steadily and timely rains was said to be the main reason.

Only two districts — Nellore and Prakasam — have reported a drop in the groundwater table today compared to last year. In Nellore, the groundwater table decreased by 0.72 MBGL on average. Today groundwater is available at 6.13 MBGL against 5.41 MBGL on the same day last year.

The change in Prakasam was marginal. The groundwater table in the region decreased by 0.05 MBGL. It was 10.45 MBGL today as against 10.40 MBGL last year.

Officials are expecting the groundwater levels to further improve in the State with forecast of good rains for the later half of the southwest monsoon and heavy inflows into various projects in the State from upper catchment areas.

VIJAYAWADA: The average groundwater level in the State has improved by 1.63 metres below ground level (MBGL) compared to last year. The average groundwater level in the State is 8.22 MBGL as against 9.85 MBGL on the same day last year. Anantapur district continued to show the highest improvement in groundwater table. Compared to last year, the groundwater level in the district has improved by 4.86 MBGL. Water is now available at a depth of 10.66 MBGL against 15.52 MBGL last year. According to the statistics available with the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information Management System (APWRIMS), East Godavari stood second with groundwater levels at 7.43 MBGL today against 9.68 MBGL on the same day last year, an improvement of 2.25 MBGL. Kurnool district showed an improvement of 2.13 MBGL, while Guntur district showed an improvement of 2.06 MBGL. Groundwater in these two districts is available at 6.26 MBGL and 6 MBGL, respectively. Old districts were taken into account while calculating the data of the average depth of groundwater. Experts have attributed the improvement of groundwater table to the recent spells of moderate to heavy rains. For the last three years, groundwater table in the State has been improving steadily and timely rains was said to be the main reason. Only two districts — Nellore and Prakasam — have reported a drop in the groundwater table today compared to last year. In Nellore, the groundwater table decreased by 0.72 MBGL on average. Today groundwater is available at 6.13 MBGL against 5.41 MBGL on the same day last year. The change in Prakasam was marginal. The groundwater table in the region decreased by 0.05 MBGL. It was 10.45 MBGL today as against 10.40 MBGL last year. Officials are expecting the groundwater levels to further improve in the State with forecast of good rains for the later half of the southwest monsoon and heavy inflows into various projects in the State from upper catchment areas.