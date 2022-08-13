Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rains, heavy inflows push up groundwater table in Andhra Pradesh

Experts have attributed the improvement of groundwater table to the recent spells of moderate to heavy rains.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

aNDHRA RAINS

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The average groundwater level in the State has improved by 1.63 metres below ground level (MBGL) compared to last year. The average groundwater level in the State is 8.22 MBGL as against 9.85 MBGL on the same day last year.

Anantapur district continued to show the highest improvement in groundwater table. Compared to last year, the groundwater level in the district has improved by 4.86 MBGL. Water is now available at a depth of 10.66 MBGL against 15.52 MBGL last year.

According to the statistics available with the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information Management System (APWRIMS), East Godavari stood second with groundwater levels at 7.43 MBGL today against 9.68 MBGL on the same day last year, an improvement of 2.25 MBGL.  

Kurnool district showed an improvement of 2.13 MBGL, while Guntur district showed an improvement of 2.06 MBGL.  Groundwater in these two districts is available at 6.26 MBGL and 6 MBGL, respectively.
Old districts were taken into account while calculating the data of the average depth of groundwater.

Experts have attributed the improvement of groundwater table to the recent spells of moderate to heavy rains. For the last three years, groundwater table in the State has been improving steadily and timely rains was said to be the main reason.

Only two districts — Nellore and Prakasam — have reported a drop in the groundwater table today compared to last year. In Nellore,  the groundwater table decreased by 0.72 MBGL on average. Today groundwater is available at 6.13 MBGL against 5.41 MBGL on the same day last year.  

The change in Prakasam was marginal. The groundwater table in the region decreased by 0.05 MBGL. It was 10.45 MBGL today as against 10.40 MBGL  last year.

Officials are expecting the groundwater levels to further improve in the State with forecast of good rains for the later half of the southwest monsoon and heavy inflows into various projects in the State from upper catchment areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp