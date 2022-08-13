Home States Andhra Pradesh

Statue of Mother Mary vandalised in Machilipatnam

The church is only a stone’s throw away from the office of the district superintendent of police.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The statue of Mother Mary at RCM Church at Chilakalapudi in Machilipatnam was found vandalised on Friday morning. The church is only a stone’s throw away from the office of the district superintendent of police.

The church’s pastor and people from the community arrived at the SP office in huge numbers and demanded that police nab the accused and punish them for damaging the statue and hurting the sentiments of Christians.

Chilakalapudi police rushed to the spot and collected evidences from the scene of offence. Police said they were examining footage from the CCTV camera on the church premises and nearby places. “The incident happened around 11 pm and we are suspecting that miscreants might have damaged the idol under the influence of alcohol,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp