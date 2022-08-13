Statue of Mother Mary vandalised in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The statue of Mother Mary at RCM Church at Chilakalapudi in Machilipatnam was found vandalised on Friday morning. The church is only a stone’s throw away from the office of the district superintendent of police.

The church’s pastor and people from the community arrived at the SP office in huge numbers and demanded that police nab the accused and punish them for damaging the statue and hurting the sentiments of Christians.

Chilakalapudi police rushed to the spot and collected evidences from the scene of offence. Police said they were examining footage from the CCTV camera on the church premises and nearby places. “The incident happened around 11 pm and we are suspecting that miscreants might have damaged the idol under the influence of alcohol,” said the police.

