Tributes paid to martyrs at Tenali memorial

Reminiscing the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, SP Hafeez called on the people to develop a sense of patriotism and unity, and contribute towards nation-building.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

GUNTUR: To mark the 75 years of India’s independence, rich tributes were paid to seven martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, at the historic Ranaranga Chowk in Tenali on Friday. Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, in the presence of Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Guntur SP Arif Hafeez, hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

The Tenali MLA said the junction, where seven pillars were erected in memory of the martyrs, was the symbol of the spirited defiance shown by the people of the town during the Quit India Movement.

