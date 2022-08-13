Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two brothers in Andhra Pradesh celebrate Rakhi with statue of sister

Then they decided instal a lifesize fibre statue of Mani in their house to see her smiling face everyday.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rakhi, Raksha bandhan

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two brothers of Kathipudi village in Kakinada district celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the statue of their sister, who died seven months ago.G Shiva, a businessman, and his brother G Raja, a restaurateur, have a big joint family. N Mani (30), younger sister of Shiva and elder sister of Raja, died in a freak road mishap. Mani was living with his brothers, along with her husband N Raju, a farmer, and daughters Deepti and Aparna.

The family used to celebrate Raksha Badhan in a grand manner. After the demise of their sister, her brothers found it difficult to forget the loss of their beloved sister. Then they decided instal a lifesize fibre statue of Mani in their house to see her smiling face everyday. They spent Rs 1.5 lakh for the statue of Mani.  “Today, we brought back our ‘sister’ home in a grand manner,” said Raja.The statue was brought in a colourful procession for installation in their house, which was decorated for the occasion. Both Shiva and Raja placed Rakhis on the hands of the statue to celebrate the eternal bond.

Rs 1.5-lakh fibre statue
The two brothers spent Rs 1.5 lakh for the lifesize fibre statue of their sister Mani. An artisan from Tadepalligudem made it

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp