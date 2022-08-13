Two brothers in Andhra Pradesh celebrate Rakhi with statue of sister

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two brothers of Kathipudi village in Kakinada district celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the statue of their sister, who died seven months ago.G Shiva, a businessman, and his brother G Raja, a restaurateur, have a big joint family. N Mani (30), younger sister of Shiva and elder sister of Raja, died in a freak road mishap. Mani was living with his brothers, along with her husband N Raju, a farmer, and daughters Deepti and Aparna.

The family used to celebrate Raksha Badhan in a grand manner. After the demise of their sister, her brothers found it difficult to forget the loss of their beloved sister. Then they decided instal a lifesize fibre statue of Mani in their house to see her smiling face everyday. They spent Rs 1.5 lakh for the statue of Mani. “Today, we brought back our ‘sister’ home in a grand manner,” said Raja.The statue was brought in a colourful procession for installation in their house, which was decorated for the occasion. Both Shiva and Raja placed Rakhis on the hands of the statue to celebrate the eternal bond.

Rs 1.5-lakh fibre statue

The two brothers spent Rs 1.5 lakh for the lifesize fibre statue of their sister Mani. An artisan from Tadepalligudem made it

