VIT-AP hosts 5th int’l data engineering conference

Programme chair Dr Nagaraju Devarakonda said the conference has received 515 papers from 12 countries.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day fifth International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Data Engineering (ICCIDE-2022) organised by the School of Computer Science and Engineering was inaugurated at VIT-AP University on Friday.

Chief Guest Dr Anupam Sharma (Scientist and Associate Director, Directorate of Special Projects-DRDO, Hyderabad) and guest of honour  Caleb Andrews (Associate General Manager, HCL Technologies, Chennai) of the session shared their knowledge, experiences, research observations and the challenges related to data engineering, IoT, privacy and security related issues in computational intelligence.

VIT-AP University vice-chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said that the University is mainly focusing on research, innovation and incubation along with academics. Programme chair Dr Nagaraju Devarakonda said the conference has received 515 papers from 12 countries. The proceedings will be published in lecture notes on Data Engineering and Communication Technologies (LNDECT) series of Springer Publishers.Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, faculty members, research scholars and scientists participated.

