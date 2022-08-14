Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLA Adeep Raj's follower attacks and abuses doctor couple in Andhra's Pendurthi

In a complaint lodged with the police, she said the accused Manohar and Kalyan beat and abused her using filthy language and threatened to kill them.

Published: 14th August 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 06:26 PM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A person, said to be a key follower of Pendurthi MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj, has created a flutter when he allegedly threatened to attack a doctor couple at Pulagavanipalem junction at Pendurthi. Though the incident happened on Friday night it came to light after the videos went viral on Sunday. 

The Pendurthy police registered a case under section 509, 323, 506 r/w 34 IPC.

According to the police, Dr K Mounika, along with her husband, was returning home after attending a marriage function on Friday when the accused stopped them and allegedly attacked them. In a complaint lodged with the police, she said the accused Manohar and Kalyan beat and abused her using filthy language and threatened to kill them.

However, speaking to media persons on Sunday, Mounica said an argument erupted after their two-wheeler was hit by the accused two-wheeler. Though it was a small incident it was being blown out of proportions.

The couple agreed to a settlement and withdrew the case after the youth apologised, as they did not want to spoil his career due to the incident. But the case was reopened after the video was circulated on social media. 

The couple said that there was no connection between MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj with the case.

Meanwhile, Annamreddy Adeep Raj said the accused Manohar was his follower and everyone was equal before the law. "Action will be taken against them if they are guilty as per the law," he added.

He said the police already registered a case and are investigating.

