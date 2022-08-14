Murder of police constable: CI suspended, two others sent to vacancy reserve

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the murder of police constable Surendra Kumar, Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy has suspended Nandyal Two Town Circle Inspector NV Ramana and sent Nandyal One Town Circle Inspector Adinarayana Reddy and ASI Krishna Reddy to vacancy reserve (VR) for their alleged negligence in duties.

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said that the said police officials have failed to monitor the movements of rowdy sheeters and trouble-mongers. The incident occurred under the Two Town police station limits and the victim’s family was residing under the One Town police station limits. The SP said massive hunt is still going on to nab the culprits. The special teams are looking at all angles and they have obtained clues about the suspects in the murder of the constable.

