NRI doctors extend support to reforms in healthcare, invite CM to global meet 

NRI doctors from the US called on Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday to extend their support to the State in reforms in the healthcare sector.

VIJAYAWADA:  NRI doctors from the US called on Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday to extend their support to the State in reforms in the healthcare sector. American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) president Dr Ravi Kolli invited the Chief Minister to the 16th Annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) of AAPI in Visakhapatnam to be held from January 6 to 8 in 2023.

Noted netalogist Dr Prakash Kabbur briefed about the objectives of Train and Help a Baby Organisation (TAHB) aimed at limiting neonatal mortality. Venkat S Medapati coordinated with NRI Doctors Associations and facilitated the meeting with the CM.

Dr Ravi expressed that AAPI physicians are showing interest to work under the CM to make Andhra Pradesh a model State in development, especially in the field of healthcare. Tele Consultations, Training the Trainer sessions, learning modules for different specialities etc. will be supported by AAPI physicians.
On the occasion, the CM expressed interest in taking NRI doctors and NRI Associations’ expertise and support to train the medical staff to deal with high-risk pregnancies and critically ill newborns.  The CM suggested them to assign counsellors at schools, who can be trained in psychological first-aid.

