230 government schools in Andhra Pradesh receive CBSE affiliation

The Education Department has stated that the Central syllabus will be implemented in the selected schools from this academic year and students of Class IX admitted,will appear for CBSE exams in 2024.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recognised 702 schools in Andhra Pradesh. Of the total, 230 government schools, including AP Model Schools (APMS), Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Zilla Parishad and AP Residential Schools, have got CBSE affiliation as per the new Affiliation Bye-Laws of the CBSE.

A total of 75 Model Schools, 112 KGBVs, 30 ZP High Schools, seven Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 4 AP Social Welfare Residential Schools, two Government High Schools and one AP Residential school have got CBSE affiliation for the academic year 2022-23.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take steps to secure CBSE affiliation to all the government schools by 2024.  In 2021, the CBSE had agreed to recognise 1,092 schools in the first phase.
The School Education Department has stated that the Central syllabus will be implemented in the selected schools from this academic year and students of Class IX admitted in the current academic year, will appear for CBSE exams in 2024.

