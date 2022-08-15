Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 195 prisoners to walk free on Independence Day

The prisoners after release shall appear before the probation officer and station house officer concerned once in three months till the completion of the unexpired portion of a sentence.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday issued an order, giving special remission to 195 convicted prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under phase 1. As per the orders issued by Principal Home Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta, as many as 195 eligible prisoners, who constantly maintained good conduct during their jail term, will walk free on Monday.

The government has taken a policy decision to grant special remission of sentences to life-sentenced prisoners. It has issued guidelines and formed a standing committee headed by the Principal Home Secretary to review the eligibility of the life convicted prisoners and recommend to the government for consideration of remission. The prisoners after release shall appear before the probation officer and station house officer concerned once in three months till the completion of the unexpired portion of a sentence.

