Andhra Pradesh governor unveils 30 feet relievo of Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan unveiled the 30-ft relievo of Mahatma Gandhi and a plaque at the Freedom Fighters’ Building at a programme organised by Sarvodaya Trust in the city on Sunday. The programme was organised by Sarvodaya Trust on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said he was happy to learn that the Sarvodaya Trust was established in 1995 to maintain Gandhi Vignana Mandiram and develop the premises into a place of educational and tourist attraction and ever since it has been functioning with the active participation of family members of the freedom fighters and like-minded social activists and philanthropists.

He appreciated the mission of the Krishna District Freedom Fighters’ Association to serve as a nerve centre for the Gandhian Philosophy and propagate the spirit of the National Freedom Movement in society for generations. Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava, former minister Mandali Buddha Prasad, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Sarvodaya Trust president GV Mohan Prasad, trustee and director Nagulapalli Bhaskara Rao and others were present.

