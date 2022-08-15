Andhra Pradesh: Serving India is in blood of these youngsters in Prakasam

ivpn prasad babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Over the past few generations, the country has seen several youngsters from the Prakasam district join the defence forces. Serving the nation has become a family tradition for many people in the district.

At least one member from several families in villages of Ardhaveedu, Racharla, Giddalur, Cumbham, Bestavari Peta and Komarolu mandals join the Army, Navy or Air Force.

For instance, GC Ankanna of Racharla retired as a captain from the Indian Army. His brothers, too, retired as Naik and Hawaldar.S Venugopal of Cumbham retired as a Lieutenant-Colonel, while his father Subbaiah fought in World War II.“We feel proud to serve our motherland and we want to continue the tradition. We have requested the government to set up a training centre in Giddalur for the benefit of youth aspiring to join the Indian Army,” Venugopal said.

“I think serving the nation is in our blood. Like our elders, we too joined the Indian Army. Now, the younger generation is taking inspiration from us,” Captain (retd) Ankanna, who is also the president of the District Ex-servicemen Welfare Association, said.

Asked why so many youngsters choose to join the defence forces, the retired captain said, “Agriculture is not an option for the people in western Prakasam as there is no proper irrigation facility. There are no major industries also to generate employment.” Besides Visakhapatnam and Guntur, Prakasam contributes the highest number of personnel from AP to serve the nation.

As per estimates, around 20,000 youngsters only from Giddalur Assembly constituency are with the armed forces. In Ramapuram, a hamlet in Racharla Mandal, men from 150 of the total 200 families are serving the nation. Many people from Turimella, Ardhaveedu, Veerabhadrapuram, Nagulavaram, Mallareddypalle, Cholaveedu, Krishnamsetti Palle, and Mundlapadu villages have also joined the armed forces.

As per statistics from the District Sainik Welfare Office, there are 13,664 ex-servicemen in Prakasam. Of the total, 13,035 served in the Army, 221 in the Navy and 408 in the Air Force. There are 33 war widows, 13 wounded/disabled soldiers and 42 World War II widows. Of the total, nearly 11,500 ex-servicemen belong to Giddalur. In October 2015, Nayak Subedar K Venkata Subba Reddy from Giddalur Mandal laid down his life during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously and his wife, Savitri, received it from the President of India.

ONGOLE: Over the past few generations, the country has seen several youngsters from the Prakasam district join the defence forces. Serving the nation has become a family tradition for many people in the district. At least one member from several families in villages of Ardhaveedu, Racharla, Giddalur, Cumbham, Bestavari Peta and Komarolu mandals join the Army, Navy or Air Force. For instance, GC Ankanna of Racharla retired as a captain from the Indian Army. His brothers, too, retired as Naik and Hawaldar.S Venugopal of Cumbham retired as a Lieutenant-Colonel, while his father Subbaiah fought in World War II.“We feel proud to serve our motherland and we want to continue the tradition. We have requested the government to set up a training centre in Giddalur for the benefit of youth aspiring to join the Indian Army,” Venugopal said. “I think serving the nation is in our blood. Like our elders, we too joined the Indian Army. Now, the younger generation is taking inspiration from us,” Captain (retd) Ankanna, who is also the president of the District Ex-servicemen Welfare Association, said. Asked why so many youngsters choose to join the defence forces, the retired captain said, “Agriculture is not an option for the people in western Prakasam as there is no proper irrigation facility. There are no major industries also to generate employment.” Besides Visakhapatnam and Guntur, Prakasam contributes the highest number of personnel from AP to serve the nation. As per estimates, around 20,000 youngsters only from Giddalur Assembly constituency are with the armed forces. In Ramapuram, a hamlet in Racharla Mandal, men from 150 of the total 200 families are serving the nation. Many people from Turimella, Ardhaveedu, Veerabhadrapuram, Nagulavaram, Mallareddypalle, Cholaveedu, Krishnamsetti Palle, and Mundlapadu villages have also joined the armed forces. As per statistics from the District Sainik Welfare Office, there are 13,664 ex-servicemen in Prakasam. Of the total, 13,035 served in the Army, 221 in the Navy and 408 in the Air Force. There are 33 war widows, 13 wounded/disabled soldiers and 42 World War II widows. Of the total, nearly 11,500 ex-servicemen belong to Giddalur. In October 2015, Nayak Subedar K Venkata Subba Reddy from Giddalur Mandal laid down his life during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously and his wife, Savitri, received it from the President of India.