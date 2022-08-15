Home States Andhra Pradesh

Beyond caste, creed and religion: For Stanley Babu of Guntakal, I-Day, R-Day are the only festivals

A visitor will get immersed in patriotism after entering Stanley Babu’s house at Bhagyanagar in Guntakal. The photos of more than 60 freedom fighters hanging on the walls narrate the freedom struggle.

Joseph Stanley Babu with the photos of freedom fighters in his house | Express

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: For Joseph Stanley Babu of Guntakal, a patriot to the core, Independence Day and Republic Day are the only festivals. He has been celebrating August 15 and January 26 with patriotic fervour for the past two decades.

A hotelier by profession, he celebrates Independence Day and Republic Day as a true secularist. He used to organise Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations in educational institutions with his little earnings. He also observes the birth and death anniversaries of eminent freedom fighters to promote patriotic spirit among students and youth.

A visitor will get immersed in patriotism soon after entering Stanley Babu’s house at Bhagyanagar in Guntakal. The photos of more than 60 freedom fighters hanging on the walls in his room narrate the country’s freedom struggle. One cannot find a photo of a god or a goddess in his house, highlighting the fact that he is above the caste, creed and religion. Getting inspiration from his grandfather Chinnapparaju, who served as a Commander in the Indian Army, Stanley Babu named his son after Mahatma Gandhi.

Further, he named his house ‘Vandematram 1947’ with ‘God Bless India’ engraved on the front wall of his house. Besides distributing sweets to schoolchildren, on Independence Day and Republic Day, he used to decorate the entire R&B circle in the town with tricolour. He made a 500-metre-long national flag for display as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking to TNIE, Stanley Babu said the advent of cinema and the internet has had an adverse impact on the young generation.  It is unfortunate that children cannot recognise our great freedom fighters. Hence, there is a need to inculcate patriotism among children by highlighting the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters, he said, whose hotel business was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the support of my mother Kamala, wife Shymala and my daughters and son and my friends, I have been promoting patriotism for the past two decades.” Stanley Babu said.

