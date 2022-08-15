Elderly woman raped, murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in the Palnadu district. According to the police, the woman was a native of Vipparla village in Rompicherla Mandal. Her body was found at her residence by her relatives on Saturday morning.

Upon inquiry with the neighbours, the police found out that she had disputes with one Manikanta (27) of the same village. They recently had a fight. By the time the police reached his house, Manikanta had already left the village. Pompicherla police filed a case and formed a special team to nab the accused.

