First chief minister of AP, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu's fearlessness still gives patriots goosebumps

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A reference to Andhra Kesari (Lion of Andhra) Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the barrister, journalist, freedom fighter, performer and the first chief minister of the erstwhile AP, still causes goosebumps in those inspired by his ideals, courage and dedication. As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, his life and deeds show the way forward, as to what an ideal statesman should be like.

It was on February 2, 1928, when the entire country had taken up the slogan ‘Simon Go Back’ to protest against the Simon Commission’s arrival in India. As the president of Congress in Andhra, Prakasam had gone to Madras to lead the protest. There was a sea of Indians determined to stand their ground, prompting the British authorities to issue orders to fire and a protester was killed.

As Prakasam, who was trying to leave the High Court in Madras to see the martyred soul, he was prevented by the British forces who had threatened to shoot him if he moved ahead. Bearing his chest, Prakasam dared them to shoot him. The guns which were pointed at him bowed their bayonets in respect of his courage.

Prakasam’s life was marked by hundreds of such incidents where he never looked away from questioning injustice. As a teenager, Prakasam developed a great interest in performing arts. He was raised by a teacher named Immaneni Hanumantharao Naidu, who took him to Rajahmundry. He joined Rajamahendravara Nataka Samajam in 1887.

1. Prakasam as a child 2. Artist’s view of ‘Simon Go Back’ protest 3. AP formation 4. Prakasam with N Sanjiva Reddy 5. CM’s swearing-in ceremony

In 1981, Prakasam performed the role of Arjuna in ‘Gayopakhyanam,’ receiving the applause of the audience. The next day, three British officers went to Naidu, seeking his permission to have a photo shoot of those who had performed the previous night. Despite Naidu trying his best to convince Prakasam for the photo session, the latter rejected the offer, saying he was not a person who disguises during the day.

Prakasam’s decision to go to England to study barrister was sparked by an incident during his years in Rajahmundry municipal politics when his friend Yeluri Narasimham was falsely implicated by his adversaries in a case.

After his petition to the sub-collector requesting the case to be transferred to another district was struck down, he appealed to Madras High Court, where the judge dismissed the case without even hearing it. When Prakasam expressed his anguish at the lawyer for not opening his mouth against the judge, the lawyer invited him home for dinner and advised him to become a barrister, which he did, with the financial support from his friends.

Following the Congress’ call for the non-cooperation movement, Prakasam discontinued his law profession on January 21, 1921. He declared that he was going to spend all the earnings made from his profession for the cause of the people. In October 1921, he established ‘Swarajya’ English daily in House number 155, Madras Broadway, with KM Panikkar as its editor. Swarajya was also published in Tamil and Telugu.

He was equally rebellious while being in Congress. In December 1929, the Lahore Congress under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had passed resolutions which stated that ‘Sampurna Swaraj’ was Congress’ ultimate goal, and to achieve it, Congressmen had to resign to their posts in the Council and fight for the freedom.

A resolution was also passed to observe January 26, 1930, as Independence Day. Prakasam was not only AP Congress committee president but also an MP. As he was not happy with the resolutions, he tendered his resignation to both his posts, and then contested as an independent candidate and got elected to Parliament again. However, on the call given by Mahatma Gandhi for ‘Salt Satyagraga,’ he resigned again and went to Madras.

As the Minister for Land Revenue and as the Chairman of the select committee which had recommended the rents of Zamindari ryots, on January 20, 1939, Prakasam had moved a resolution to the effect that the report be taken into consideration.

There was also an incident when Prakasam was the chief minister of Madras Presidency when communal clashes erupted in Vaniyambadi. Ismail Saheb, a leader of the opposition, had woke him up from sleep and asked the former to depute police higher-ups to control the situation. “I’m the chief minister and you're the opposition leader. Why don’t we control the situation? Will the police be able to do it?” They both toured the sensitive areas together and the situation came under control in no time.

On one occasion, Mahatma Gandhi was informed by Prakasam’s secretary Kala Venkata Rao that Prakasam was living on the money collected from the public. Gandhi had written to him seeking his explanation on the allegation.

In his reply, Prakasam stated, “I have been discharging all my obligations; to men, to Pitrus, to Rishis, and to Gods. I am free. I feel that I am one with the nation. I do not need money. I do not earn money. I do not save money. Whatever may remain after satisfying my simple needs, out of the monies showered upon me, from day to day even now-- thought expressly for my personal, private and exclusive use -- will devolve in proper time upon the nation and will be entrusted to the most trustworthy hands, for the most enduring and beneficent purposes.”

At the age of 84, Prakasam died as a simple man, after battling ill-health for 18 days in Osmania General Hospital on May 20, 1957, leaving a legacy not inherited by the present-day political dispensation.

