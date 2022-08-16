Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another woman killed in Vizag, one detained

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A week after a couple was found murdered in Pendurthi police limits, a 46-year-old home-alone woman was murdered at an apartment at Nagamalli Layout in Pendurthi’s Sujatanagar on Monday. The woman, Appukonda Lakshmi, was sleeping when she was attacked with an iron rod, police said, adding that a man, who was found moving around suspiciously, has been detained despite his attempts to escape.

An iron rod was found in his possession. Investigators could not so far attribute any motive to the crime.
The woman, hailing from Ganisettipalem at Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram, had been working in the apartment along with her watchman husband Demudu (55).

Demudu reportedly told the police that he was away when the incident occurred. Police were probing if the latest incident was in any way connected to another murder of a couple, D Appa Rao (60) and D Lakshmi (55) at an under-construction  Saptagirinagar apartment in Chinamushidiwada, on August 8.

Incidentally, the couple also hailed from Vizianagaram and was working at the apartment. Police are not arrested anyone in connection with the couple’s murder. They have not established the motive for their murder as well.

