CM Jagan, TDP leader Naidu attend 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. The two leaders, however, did not have any conversation during the one-hour programme.

While Jagan came along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, the Opposition Leader was accompanied by his party leaders K Atchannaidu, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLC P Ashok Babu and MLA Gadde Rammohan. While the TDP chief came first and occupied his seat, the Chief Minister, who came later, straight away met Governor Harichandan and greeted him and his wife Suprava Harichandan.

While Jagan was sitting on one side of the venue, Naidu sat on the other side. Naidu did not attend ‘At Home’ hosted by the Governor on the previous occasion, in 2020. This is the second At Home organised at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh after the division of the State. The last time At Home was organised was in 2020 and the customary event could not be hosted in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The last time the two leaders — Jagan and Naidu — came face to face was in the State Legislative Assembly in November 2021, when Naidu vowed not to enter the House until he becomes the chief minister. Recently, both the leaders were in New Delhi and it was expected they might come face to face at a meeting being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, it did not happen.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his wife attended the programme. Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Government Whips, Chairpersons of Corporations, MLAs, MLCs, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and several officials attended the programme. The programme commenced after the national anthem and the Governor went around greeting the guests. He congratulated the police officers who have been awarded the President’s Police Medals on Independence Day.

