Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan, TDP leader Naidu attend 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan

CM, Oppn Leader did not exchange pleasantries during one-hour programme hosted by Governor BB Harichandan

Published: 16th August 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

The CM and Governor during At Home in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. The two leaders, however, did not have any conversation during the one-hour programme.  

While Jagan came along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, the Opposition Leader was accompanied by his party leaders K Atchannaidu, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLC P Ashok Babu and MLA Gadde Rammohan. While the TDP chief came first and occupied his seat, the Chief Minister, who came later, straight away met Governor Harichandan and greeted him and his wife Suprava Harichandan.  

While Jagan was sitting on one side of the venue, Naidu sat on the other side. Naidu did not attend ‘At Home’ hosted by the Governor on the previous occasion, in 2020. This is the second At Home organised at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh after the division of the State. The last time At Home was organised was in 2020 and the customary event could not be hosted in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The last time the two leaders — Jagan and Naidu — came face to face was in the State Legislative Assembly in November 2021, when Naidu vowed not to enter the House until he becomes the chief minister. Recently, both the leaders were in New Delhi and it was expected they might come face to face at a meeting being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, it did not happen.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his wife attended the programme. Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Government Whips, Chairpersons of Corporations, MLAs, MLCs, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and several officials attended the programme. The programme commenced after the national anthem and the Governor went around greeting the guests. He congratulated the police officers who have been awarded the President’s Police Medals on Independence Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Biswa Bhusan Harichandan
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp