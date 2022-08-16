Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy influx of tourists at Srisailam, Nallamala

Heavy traffic was reported on the ghat section of Nallamala forest on both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sides.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists throng Srisailam reservoir on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam reservoir has reported a rise in the number of visitors following the heavy discharge of surplus water from the dam. Moreover, the weekend followed by Independence Day also led to an influx of pilgrims in the temple town. Heavy traffic was reported on the ghat section of Nallamala forest on both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sides.

The reservoir and the forest surrounding it has been attracting visitors following continuous rains in the region. In addition to that, all 10 crest gates of the dam have been lifted, which has become a centre of attraction. Tourists arriving in Srisailam were surprised with the cool breeze.

Srisailam temple and reservoir has been situated 180 km away from the Kurnool district headquarters, one can reach Srisailam via Dornala in Prakasam district who came from Andhra Pradesh side or through the hydro-electric power stations near Lingala gattu who came from Telangana side.

Speaking to TNIE, Srisailam circle inspector Diwakar Reddy said though there was a heavy rush they were clearing traffic jams. The Srisailam reservoir has become a huge centre of attraction, he added.
“We have deployed 15 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, to clear traffic jams,” the CI said.
The CI also requested the public to follow traffic rules.

