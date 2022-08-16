Inauguration of Penna, Sangam barrages soon

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate Penna and Sangam barrages by August end as construction works are near completion. The construction of the Penna Barrage began in 2009. AKR Coastal Joint venture was awarded the barrage-cum-bridge works at Rs 126.70 crore. However, the agency had stalled works after the completion of 68 per cent of works in 2013 on account of abnormal changes in the foundation of the barrage.

The agency had also approached the court for payment of bills due to changes in the foundation works. Following this, the government appointed an expert committee. The committee confirmed that the agency had completed works worth `22 crore and submitted a report to the government. The government was asked to pay the bill in 2015. The agency resumed the work with revised estimates.

Harvin Constructions Pvt Ltd had taken up works of Sangam Barrage. The project which began in April 2008, is aimed at providing irrigation water to 3.5 lakh acre with an estimated cost of Rs 156.3 crore.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the schedule for the inauguration will be finalised soon. The minister also inspected project works on Monday.

Architecture College

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation for the construction of permanent buildings of Dr YSR Architecture College in Kadapa city on September 1. The State Government has sanctioned `345 crore for the construction of buildings proposed on 134 acres near Chalama Reddy Palle.

The college, which started its operations two years ago, has been running from interim buildings. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations held on the campus, in-charge V-C Professor Munaga Kala Vathi said the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the permanent campus building structures on September 1. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy said the university will get Rs 250 crore worth facelift.

