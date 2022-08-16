Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inauguration of Penna, Sangam barrages soon

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate Penna and Sangam barrages by August end as construction works are near completion.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate Penna and Sangam barrages by August end as construction works are near completion. The construction of the Penna Barrage began in 2009. AKR Coastal Joint venture was awarded the barrage-cum-bridge works at Rs 126.70 crore. However, the agency had stalled works after the completion of 68 per cent of works in 2013 on account of abnormal changes in the foundation of the barrage.

The agency had also approached the court for payment of bills due to changes in the foundation works. Following this, the government appointed an expert committee. The committee confirmed that the agency had completed works worth `22 crore and submitted a report to the government. The government was asked to pay the bill in 2015. The agency resumed the work with revised estimates.

Harvin Constructions Pvt Ltd had taken up works of Sangam Barrage. The project which began in April 2008, is aimed at providing irrigation water to 3.5 lakh acre with an estimated cost of Rs 156.3 crore.
Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the schedule for the inauguration will be finalised soon. The minister also inspected project works on Monday.

Architecture College

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation for the construction of permanent buildings of Dr YSR Architecture College in Kadapa city on September 1. The State Government has sanctioned `345 crore for the construction of buildings proposed on 134 acres near Chalama Reddy Palle.

The college, which started its operations two years ago, has been running from interim buildings. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations held on the campus, in-charge V-C Professor Munaga Kala Vathi said the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the permanent campus building structures on September 1. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy said the university will get Rs 250 crore worth facelift.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Barrage inauguration YSRC YSR
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp