Home States Andhra Pradesh

Schemes of govt not freebies, but social investment, says YSRC Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the schemes doled out by the State government to the people are not freebies but ‘social investment.’

Published: 16th August 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy

YSR Congress leader Vijaya Sai Reddy. (Photo | @VSReddy_MP/Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the schemes doled out by the State government to the people are not freebies but ‘social investment.’ Addressing the gathering at the party’s headquarters at Tadepalle after hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day on Monday, Vijaya Sai Reddy said the money provided through welfare schemes, which should be treated as social investment, to help in bringing about socio-economic equality in the society.

“Remember, we are not giving refrigerators or iron boxes. The help is rendered through Arogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi etc, which are target oriented and in due course will help in the development of the State. The YSRC is not just a ruling party, but a party of people, dedicated to championing their cause,” he said.

The YSRC leader started his speech with a clarion call to the party functionaries for rededicating themselves for the progress and development of the State, getting inspired by national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandrabose, Sardar Vallabhaih Patel, Chandrasekhar Azad, Alluri Sitarama Raju and others.

Vijaya Sai Reddy said the USP of India is ‘Unity in Diversity’ and it is essential that it has to be protected at all costs.  “The YSRC works in the same spirit. Its ideology is based on equality, integrity and social justice,” he said.

Ummareddy Venkateswara, chief whip in the Legislative Council, said Jagan is in the forefront in taking the fruits of development to the people at grassroots level. “Today people are looking at Andhra Pradesh and other governments are emulating the programme being implemented by our governments,” he said while asserting that no one can discontinue the schemes started by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Vijaya Sai Reddy
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp