Schemes of govt not freebies, but social investment, says YSRC Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the schemes doled out by the State government to the people are not freebies but ‘social investment.’ Addressing the gathering at the party’s headquarters at Tadepalle after hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day on Monday, Vijaya Sai Reddy said the money provided through welfare schemes, which should be treated as social investment, to help in bringing about socio-economic equality in the society.

“Remember, we are not giving refrigerators or iron boxes. The help is rendered through Arogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi etc, which are target oriented and in due course will help in the development of the State. The YSRC is not just a ruling party, but a party of people, dedicated to championing their cause,” he said.

The YSRC leader started his speech with a clarion call to the party functionaries for rededicating themselves for the progress and development of the State, getting inspired by national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandrabose, Sardar Vallabhaih Patel, Chandrasekhar Azad, Alluri Sitarama Raju and others.

Vijaya Sai Reddy said the USP of India is ‘Unity in Diversity’ and it is essential that it has to be protected at all costs. “The YSRC works in the same spirit. Its ideology is based on equality, integrity and social justice,” he said.

Ummareddy Venkateswara, chief whip in the Legislative Council, said Jagan is in the forefront in taking the fruits of development to the people at grassroots level. “Today people are looking at Andhra Pradesh and other governments are emulating the programme being implemented by our governments,” he said while asserting that no one can discontinue the schemes started by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

