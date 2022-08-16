Home States Andhra Pradesh

Strive to achieve self-reliance, self-respect, says Eastern Naval Command chief

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground on Monday.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Biswajit Dasgupta inspecting ceremonial parade in Visakhapatnam on Monday | Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground on Monday. Naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines, establishments and defence security corps participated in the parade.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC Biswajit Dasgupta received the salute and inspected a 50-member armed guard. The parade comprising six armed platoons and 12 unarmed platoons commenced with insertion of the prestigious President’s Colours and concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commander-in-Chief congratulated Lt Cdr Mritujay Kumar and Vineet Kumar LA (AH) for being conferred with Shaurya Chakra and Nao Sena Medal(Gallantry), respectively, for their act of bravery in neutralising terrorists in J&K last year.  

The CinC also highlighted the concepts and strategies to shape the India of the future. He exhorted the Navy personnel to always work towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in every field through Swavalamban, self-reliance, and Swabhiman, self-respect. The parade was attended by officers and sailors of ships and establishments based in Visakhapatnam and naval veterans. The CinC interacted with Gallantry Award winners and naval veterans on completion of the parade. 

In another event at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on the Beach Road, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla placed a wreath and paid tributes to warriors, who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the country.

At Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), CMD Cmde (retd) Hemant Khatri hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade. The CMD congratulated all the employees for their continuous efforts in transforming the shipyard, which has resulted in recording the highest ever turnover of `755 crore since inception and posting a net profit of over `50 crore during 2021-22 financial year.

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) organised a Freedom Walk, after the flag hoisting by NSTL director Y Sreenivas Rao in the presence of DSC Jawans, Army officers, senior scientists, officers and staff. A freedom walk was organised from NSTL Main Gate up to Ramanath Secondary School ground.

Freedom Walk marks I-Day celebrations at NSTL



