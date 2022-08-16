Home States Andhra Pradesh

Struggle for equality, identity, security still on: CM Jagan

The Chief Minister said it is matter of pride that the Tricolour, which is symbol of the sacrifices freedom fighters and our desire for eternal peace, was designed by a Telugu man Pingali Venkiaiah.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Reiterating the commitment to welfare and development agenda, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that decentralization of development besides laying a strong foundation for the betterment of future generations has been the policy of the Government that has ushered in revolutionary changes during the last three years.

Hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday, the Chief Minister quoting a phrase from the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’ first Independence Day Speech — ‘The ambition of the greatest man of our generation has been to wipe ‘every tear from every eye.’ — That may be beyond us, but so long as there are tears and suffering, so long our work will not be over,”  the Chief Minister said.

Describing the National Flag as a symbol of India’s independence, great democratic spirit and self respect, the Chief Minister said it is matter of pride that the Tricolour, which is symbol of the sacrifices freedom fighters and our desire for eternal peace, was designed by a Telugu man Pingali Venkiaiah.

Describing how the country progressed in the last 75 years from a country dependent on import on food grains to the top explorers of food grain from the world, progress in literacy from 12 per cent to 77 percent, standing second in the world in use of smart phones and having 99 per cent electrician, Jagan said despite such achievements, there still continues a dissatisfaction among section of people that the fruits of freedom have not reached them.  “Struggle for equality, identity and security still continue. Today, we are witnessing social freedom struggle and in the last three years, our government has made every effort to find a solution to these problems,” he said.

Naidu calls for joint efforts for nation's progress

Vijayawada: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called for inculcating national spirit among all. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour in Guntur on Monday, Naidu said that India was far ahead of other countries in culture even 400 years ago. The country had the best economic growth even those days, he said, adding that with the contributions of leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, India is marching far ahead of other nations.

