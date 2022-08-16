Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo Naidu calls for united fight for development

 TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called for inculcating national spirit among all.

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called for inculcating national spirit among all. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour in Guntur on Monday, Naidu felt that India was far ahead of other countries in culture even 400 years ago.

The country had the best economic growth even in those days, he said, adding that with the contributions of leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, India is marching far ahead of other nations. “We should view the growth of the nation pre and post-independence and similarly before and after the introduction of economic reforms.” With the reforms introduced by PV Narasimha Rao, India is now competing with the whole world, he observed.

Calling for a united fight for the progress of the country by taking a leaf from the lives of those who struggled for India’s independence, the TDP chief felt that is the real tribute we pay to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The TDP, though launched as a regional outfit, always worked for the interest of the whole nation, he maintained. Naidu felt a need for all the ruling dispensations to formulate a strategy for the next 25 years and move with a vision to face the challenges. He wanted a value-based society that moves ahead to remove financial imbalances.

