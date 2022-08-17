Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Cheated man behind serial murders, say cops

Published: 17th August 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hatred towards women made a former realtor turn into a serial killer, police said on Tuesday after arresting him. Vizag Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said the man, Ram Babu (49), has been a loner ever since his wife left him for another man in 2018. 

“He had worked as a realtor in Hyderabad, but moved to Vizag in 2021, after a builder cheated him. His children, a daughter (26) and son (20), do not live with him,” he said.  Police have recovered an iron rod, supposedly used to murder Suthari Apparao (72) and Suthari Lakshmi (62) on August 8, and Appikoda Lakshmi (46) on Sunday. 

Apparao and Lakshmi were watchers at an under-construction apartment at Chinnamushidiwada, where they were killed. Appikoda Lakshmi, also a watchwoman, was found dead at another under-construction building in Sujatha Nagar. 

Under-construction buildings lacked adequate security mechanisms, which helped Ram Babu roam free for a week before murdering A Lakshmi.  On July 9, he targeted a sleeping Thota Nallamma (50) and her younger son Vallayya (19) outside an apartment at Brundavan Gardens, but they escaped with injuries.

In Vizag, Ram Babu reportedly lived in a rented house at Prasanthi Nagar. He was evicted as he had failed to pay rent. The house owners alleged that he practised occultism. Srikanth said Ram Babu was mentally disturbed. He had no intention to commit robbery or to sexually assault his targets. Doctors are yet to ascertain his medical condition.

IN COLD BLOOD

  • Aug 16: Police record the arrest of suspected serial killer, Ram Babu of Anakapalle
  • Aug 14, Sujatha Nagar: Appikoda Lakshmi (46), a watcher at an under-construction building, killed. Police detain suspect
  • Aug 6, Chinamushidiwada: Suthari Apparao (72) and wife Suthari Lakshmi(62), also watchers at an under-construction building, killed
  • July 9: Thota Nallamma (50) and her son Vallayya (19), attacked and injured in their sleep
