Andhra Pradesh government change norms for admission to SC Gurukulas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to give admission to the students who passed Class X in the supplementary examinations in SC Gurukulas for Intermediate courses. The government exempted the norm that admission should not be given to students who pass in supplementary exams for this year.

Speaking at a review meeting on Tuesday, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna directed officials to give admission to students who passed Class X in the supplementary exams in Gurukulas. He wanted the officials to fill all seats in the SC Gurukulas. The minister also instructed the officials to send proposals for sanction of additional Intermediate seats. Expedite steps for converting the seats of MEC and CEC streams, for which there is less demand, in Gurukulas as MPC and BiPC seats, he said.

The Covid Pandemic has impacted the SSC 2022 results in AP, leading to a drop in the pass percentage to 67.26. Of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the exam, 4,14,281 cleared it. In the supplementary examinations, 1,23,231 students (2,06,648 appeared) have passed, registering a pass percentage of 64.2. With this, 5,37,491 students have passed the class X exam-2022 (88.68%).

