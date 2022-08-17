Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur MC to take up renovation of NTR Stadium

Plans on to set up state-of-the-art gym on premises of municipal sports complex

Published: 17th August 2022 06:01 AM

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have made plans to renovate the dilapidated NTR Municipal Sports Stadium Complex at Brindavan Gardens in the city. The sports complex caters to the needs of sports enthusiasts in the city.

However, due to years of negligence and lack of proper maintenance, courts and walking tracks in the stadium complex are in shambles. The officials have decided to revive the stadium into a training centre for various sports.

As a part of the plan, a new synthetic basketball court was constructed in the stadium. Along with this, tennis courts and a skating rink were being renovated at the stadium. Also keeping people’s health in view, the GMC officials are also planning to set up a state-of-the-art gymnasium on the stadium premises.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appireddy and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri had recently laid the foundation stone for the construction of the gym. The new gym will be equipped with all required machines and materials. It will not only help the budding sports personalities but also the commoners.

Stating that the State government is keen to build sports infrastructure including stadiums, the Mayor said that keeping the health of the people in good stead is also vital for the development. “We are also keen to bring back the lost glory of Guntur city in sports by making it a sports hub, and necessary action is being taken to achieve this,” he said.

