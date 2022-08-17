Tiger kills two cows in Andhra's Kotta Panasalapadu village

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The elusive tiger reportedly attacked a herd of cows and killed two on the outskirts of Kotta Panasalapadu village in Bondapalli mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two cows, including a calf, found dead at a hill on the outskirts of Kotta Panasalapadu village on Tuesday. Based on the information given by locals , Vizianagaram Forest Range Officer Appalaraju along with his staff reached the spot and inspected the carcasses and recorded pug marks.

The FRO confirmed that it was the royal Bengal tiger, which has been on the prowl for the last two-and-a-half months. The forest officials set up three sets of cameras in the surrounding water bodies to track the movement of the big cat.

