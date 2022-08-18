Home States Andhra Pradesh

All 26 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted due to heavy flood inflows

The dam officials have notified the local administration about the 3.36 lakh cusecs of water being released to the Pulichintala project.

Nagarjuna Sagar project in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All 26 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar project in Palnadu district were lifted owing to the heavy flood inflows from the Srisailam project in Kurnool. The water discharge rate from the irrigation project, which is built on the Krishna river, stood at 3.31 lakh cusecs, out of which 8,642 cusecs was being released to the left canal, 8541 cusecs to the right canal and 33,008 cusecs to the Sagar hydroelectric plant. 

The inflows to the irrigation project stood at 4.37 lakh cusecs, due to which the water level there rose to a height of 580.02 feet. Against its total storage capacity of 312 TMC, the project was storing 301 TMC of water. The dam officials have notified the local administration about the 3.36 lakh cusecs of water being released to the Pulichintala project.

