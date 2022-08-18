Andhra HC issues warrant against meat corporation MD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court issued a bailable warrant against the AP Meat Development Corporation Managing Director for failing to appear before it. The court directed the MD to furnish a `10 lakh bond and asked the Krishna district SP to execute the warrant. The MD was directed to appear before the court for the next hearing on September 15.

The court issued the order while hearing a petition filed by two employees of the Meat and Poultry Corporation stating that they were forced to take VRS after its closure and denied payment of arrears. The court gave partial relief to them asking the corporation to pay the arrears due to them in eight weeks. They challenged the orders before a division bench. It asked the MD to appear before it but he failed to turn up.

