Andhra Pradesh: Headmaster, PD booked for molesting former student in Kadapa

The complainant, who studied at the school 25 years ago and settled in Pileru, approached the headmaster for her certificate on August 8.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Rayachoti Urban police registered a case under SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Chandrasekhar, the headmaster of the Government High School at Netaji Circle, and Physical Director of the school Janardhan Reddy for allegedly sexually abusing a former student, who approached them for her certificate. Based on a complaint filed by the survivor on August 16, the police booked the two teachers under Section 354(a) of the IPC (sexual harassment).

The complainant, who studied at the school 25 years ago and settled in Pileru, approached the headmaster for her certificate on August 8. However, the headmaster refused to give her a certificate. On August 16, the complainant, who again went to the school for her certificate, was allegedly molested by the two teachers in a car, on the pretext of taking her out for lunch. Student union leaders staged a dharna in front of the DEO office in Rayachoti demanding the dismissal of the two teachers. They demanded that the authorities book the two accused under the DISHA Act and take stern action against them. 

