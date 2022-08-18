Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Issuance of GOs to withdraw cases irks HC

The court said it is necessary for the government to take its permission before withdrawing the cases against MLAs or MPs as per the Supreme Court orders. 

Published: 18th August 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the State government’s action of withdrawing cases against elected representatives by issuing a GO. The court said it is necessary for the government to take its permission before withdrawing the cases against MLAs or MPs as per the Supreme Court orders. 

The court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the government’s action of issuing GOs for withdrawing cases against the YSRC MPs and MLAs without its permission. A PIL was also filed in the matter. The court had once again taken suo motu cognisance of the government’s action of issuing a GO for withdrawing cases against YSRC MLAs M Appa Rao and K Rakshana Nidhi.

When the suo motu petitions and the PIL came up for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner’s counsel Venkatesh informed the court that the government issued the GO for withdrawing the cases against the elected representatives in violation of the SC’s orders. Government Pleader V Maheswara Reddy informed the court that though the GOs were issued, the cases would be withdrawn only after taking the court’ permission. 

The bench observed that the government had entered the ‘danger zone’ by issuing the GOs. Stating that such acts by the government will have serious consequences, the bench asked the government to come up with a solution and posted the matter to August 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court GO PIL
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp