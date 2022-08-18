Andhra Pradesh: Issuance of GOs to withdraw cases irks HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the State government’s action of withdrawing cases against elected representatives by issuing a GO. The court said it is necessary for the government to take its permission before withdrawing the cases against MLAs or MPs as per the Supreme Court orders.

The court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the government’s action of issuing GOs for withdrawing cases against the YSRC MPs and MLAs without its permission. A PIL was also filed in the matter. The court had once again taken suo motu cognisance of the government’s action of issuing a GO for withdrawing cases against YSRC MLAs M Appa Rao and K Rakshana Nidhi.

When the suo motu petitions and the PIL came up for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner’s counsel Venkatesh informed the court that the government issued the GO for withdrawing the cases against the elected representatives in violation of the SC’s orders. Government Pleader V Maheswara Reddy informed the court that though the GOs were issued, the cases would be withdrawn only after taking the court’ permission.

The bench observed that the government had entered the ‘danger zone’ by issuing the GOs. Stating that such acts by the government will have serious consequences, the bench asked the government to come up with a solution and posted the matter to August 23.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the State government’s action of withdrawing cases against elected representatives by issuing a GO. The court said it is necessary for the government to take its permission before withdrawing the cases against MLAs or MPs as per the Supreme Court orders. The court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the government’s action of issuing GOs for withdrawing cases against the YSRC MPs and MLAs without its permission. A PIL was also filed in the matter. The court had once again taken suo motu cognisance of the government’s action of issuing a GO for withdrawing cases against YSRC MLAs M Appa Rao and K Rakshana Nidhi. When the suo motu petitions and the PIL came up for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner’s counsel Venkatesh informed the court that the government issued the GO for withdrawing the cases against the elected representatives in violation of the SC’s orders. Government Pleader V Maheswara Reddy informed the court that though the GOs were issued, the cases would be withdrawn only after taking the court’ permission. The bench observed that the government had entered the ‘danger zone’ by issuing the GOs. Stating that such acts by the government will have serious consequences, the bench asked the government to come up with a solution and posted the matter to August 23.