Get ready to face polls: TDP supremo Naidu to party leaders

Accusing the YSRC government of ignoring the development constituencies, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to solve people’s problems.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:10 AM

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is not much time for elections in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the party in-charges to work vigorously to strengthen Telugu Desam. The next one year is very crucial for the TDP. The party leaders should shun lethargy and work with proper planning for the victory of TDP in the next elections, he asserted.

Commencing reviews with TDP Assembly constituency in-charges on Wednesday, Naidu met the in-charges of four segments on the first day. He met in-charges of Avanigadda, Penamaluru, Markapur and Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituencies. Accusing the YSRC government of ignoring the development constituencies, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to solve people’s problems. He wanted the TDP leaders to organise protests on people’s issues and highlight the government’s failures.

Industrialists shutting units in AP: Atchan

TDP AP president K Atchannaidu alleged that industrialists were closing down their units in AP unable to pay commissions to ‘Tadepalli Palace’ The mistakes committed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had resulted in rise in unemployment. The tour expenses of the CM were more than the foreign investments that came to AP in the past three years, the State TDP chief ridiculed 

