Haphazard parking still a menace on national highways

65 killed in 217 road accidents reported in 3 months in Guntur district.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four youngsters who were heading to Chennai on a road trip were killed when their car rammed into a parked lorry, near Prathipadu on Sunday. Two similar incidents were reported in Tenali and Pedakakani, where six people were killed in road mishaps in the last couple of months. 

The rise in road accident deaths due to heavy vehicles parked on busy stretches has once again highlighted the dire need for a robust highway patrol. The cause of such accidents can be blamed on drivers, who are supposed to park their vehicles only at parking bays, a norm that is often violated. 

In many such cases, car drivers failed to spot the stationed lorries and crashed into them. K Raghava Rao, who often commutes on national highways, said that visible enforcement of regulations should be increased which might induce a fear of getting caught for violations in drivers. 

As many as 217 road mishaps were recorded from April to June of this year in Guntur district, in which 65 people died and 163 suffered injuries. Over 430 drink and drive cases were filed in the last three months in the district. The transport and traffic police officials are conducting several awareness programmes to educate people on the road safety rules.     

Deputy Transport Commissioner, Guntur Shaik Kareem told TNIE: “All commercial and transport vehicles must have retrospective tapes to alert approaching vehicles. The tapes are made mandatory in the law to obtain a fitness certificate. Heavy vehicle drivers should give a cautionary sign to alert other drivers about the parked vehicle if they do so due to any emergency. The highway authorities and police, in coordination with transport officials, are increasing the patrolling on highways, and conducting more awareness programmes for drivers.”

