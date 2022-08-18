Home States Andhra Pradesh

ITBP Jawan from AP among seven died in J&K road mishap

YSR Congress district president and MLA G Srikanth Reddy said that the State government  would extend all possible support  to the family of the Jawan.

Published: 18th August 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A pall of gloom has descended over Devapatla village of Sambepalle mandal in Annamaiah district after the demise of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Devarenti Rajasekhar from the village in Jammu Kashmir. Rajasekhar, 36, was the son of Chinnaiah and Ramulamma from Devapatla village of Sambepalle mandal. He has been working in the ITBP for the past 10 years. 

D Rajsekhar hailing from Devapatla village

On Tuesday, Rajasekhar along with others were deputed for bandobast on Amarnath yatra route. While the ITBP personnel were returning to their base camp, the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajasekhar was one of the seven jawans who succumbed in the mishap. 

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The mortal remains of Rajasekhar are expected to reach the village on Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of the ITBP Jawan and his colleagues. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. 

YSR Congress district president and MLA G Srikanth Reddy said that the State government would extend all possible support to the family of the Jawan. MLA informed that they are going to hand over Rs 5 lakh for the family of Jawan from the Sainik Welfare Society. Srikanth Reddy also said that the state government would release an additional Rs 5 lakh financial support to the family. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITBP Jammu road accident
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp