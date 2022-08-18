ITBP Jawan from AP among seven died in J&K road mishap

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A pall of gloom has descended over Devapatla village of Sambepalle mandal in Annamaiah district after the demise of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Devarenti Rajasekhar from the village in Jammu Kashmir. Rajasekhar, 36, was the son of Chinnaiah and Ramulamma from Devapatla village of Sambepalle mandal. He has been working in the ITBP for the past 10 years.

D Rajsekhar hailing from Devapatla village

On Tuesday, Rajasekhar along with others were deputed for bandobast on Amarnath yatra route. While the ITBP personnel were returning to their base camp, the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajasekhar was one of the seven jawans who succumbed in the mishap.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The mortal remains of Rajasekhar are expected to reach the village on Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of the ITBP Jawan and his colleagues. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

YSR Congress district president and MLA G Srikanth Reddy said that the State government would extend all possible support to the family of the Jawan. MLA informed that they are going to hand over Rs 5 lakh for the family of Jawan from the Sainik Welfare Society. Srikanth Reddy also said that the state government would release an additional Rs 5 lakh financial support to the family.

