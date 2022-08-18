MLA seeks vigilance probe into housing scheme in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council meeting on Wednesday witnessed crucial discussions on the allocation of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, scrapping of user fee for garbage collection, and mosquito menace in the city.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, who participated in the session, appealed to VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar to seek for vigilance and ACB inquiries into the alleged irregularities made by the previous TDP regime in the allocation of TIDCO houses. Swapnil said necessary action will be taken on the issue.

As many as 135 issues were tabled for discussion. A resolution was passed approving 110 of them.Twelve issues were rejected, two were recorded, two were sent for official remarks, two were deferred and six others were ratified. During the question hour, mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi directed the civic officials to take immediate action on the pending arrears of employees and workers.

The resolutions passed during the council meeting include health insurance and enhancement of honorarium to corporators and co-option members. Special meals will be provided in three administrative circles to augment revenue for VMC through Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

