Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Engineering students develop portal for filing mobile theft plaints

The chatbot got a good response from the public as they don’t need to go to a police station to file a complaint on missing or stolen mobile phones.

Published: 19th August 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To facilitate the WhatsApp chatbot that was launched by Vizanagaram police last month to file complaints about missing and stolen mobile phones, four students of Vignan’s Institute of Engineering for Women in Duvvada have developed a special web portal called vzmmobiletracker.in.

Four girl students in fourth-year Information Technology —  Adari Deepika, Jami Chandini, P.Usha Ramya Sri and Uppala Likhitha — have developed the web portal using Python programming in a month.
On Thursday, Superintendent of Police Deepika M Patil launched the web portal. Now, people in Vizianagaram district can lodge a complaint through the web portal also on their lost or missing mobile phones.  The SP also lauded the efforts of the students and presented appreciation certificates to them.

On July 8, the SP launched the WhatsApp chatbot (8977945606) to receive complaints regarding lost or misplaced mobiles. The chatbot got a good response from the public as they don’t need to go to a police station to file a complaint on missing or stolen mobile phones. Based on the complaints received through the WhatsApp chatbot, Vizianagaram police traced 103 mobile phones worth `16.45 lakh in just one month. The SP handed over the phones to their owners at her office on Thursday.

After coming to know about the SP’s initiative, the four girl students came forward to make the process easier and developed the web portal within one month.“Our college chairman Lavu Rattayya and CEO Lavu Sriram always told us to utilise our skills for society. We have developed the web portal by using the Python program under the guidance of Prof Gandi Nethaji and Principal J Sudhakar,” said Jami Chandini, of the four students who developed the portal.

Explaining the functioning and advantages of the portal, she said, “People can lodge complaints through the web portal by giving basic details like IMEI number of phone, model, time, date and last location of their cellular phones.”

How it works

People can lodge complaints through the web portal by giving basic details like IMEI number of the phone, model, time, date and last location of their cellular phones

The complaint will automatically reflect on the cybercrime police desk of the Vizianagaram police

The Cyber Crime team will track the stolen or missing phones using their technology

Complainants can also check the status of their complaint on the same web portal

The web portal was developed  using Python program in a month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp chatbot Vizanagaram police
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp