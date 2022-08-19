Andhra Pradesh: Engineering students develop portal for filing mobile theft plaints

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

VIZIANAGARAM: To facilitate the WhatsApp chatbot that was launched by Vizanagaram police last month to file complaints about missing and stolen mobile phones, four students of Vignan’s Institute of Engineering for Women in Duvvada have developed a special web portal called vzmmobiletracker.in.

Four girl students in fourth-year Information Technology — Adari Deepika, Jami Chandini, P.Usha Ramya Sri and Uppala Likhitha — have developed the web portal using Python programming in a month.

On Thursday, Superintendent of Police Deepika M Patil launched the web portal. Now, people in Vizianagaram district can lodge a complaint through the web portal also on their lost or missing mobile phones. The SP also lauded the efforts of the students and presented appreciation certificates to them.

On July 8, the SP launched the WhatsApp chatbot (8977945606) to receive complaints regarding lost or misplaced mobiles. The chatbot got a good response from the public as they don’t need to go to a police station to file a complaint on missing or stolen mobile phones. Based on the complaints received through the WhatsApp chatbot, Vizianagaram police traced 103 mobile phones worth `16.45 lakh in just one month. The SP handed over the phones to their owners at her office on Thursday.

After coming to know about the SP’s initiative, the four girl students came forward to make the process easier and developed the web portal within one month.“Our college chairman Lavu Rattayya and CEO Lavu Sriram always told us to utilise our skills for society. We have developed the web portal by using the Python program under the guidance of Prof Gandi Nethaji and Principal J Sudhakar,” said Jami Chandini, of the four students who developed the portal.

Explaining the functioning and advantages of the portal, she said, “People can lodge complaints through the web portal by giving basic details like IMEI number of phone, model, time, date and last location of their cellular phones.”

How it works

People can lodge complaints through the web portal by giving basic details like IMEI number of the phone, model, time, date and last location of their cellular phones

The complaint will automatically reflect on the cybercrime police desk of the Vizianagaram police

The Cyber Crime team will track the stolen or missing phones using their technology

Complainants can also check the status of their complaint on the same web portal

The web portal was developed using Python program in a month

