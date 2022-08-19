Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh pays Rs 1,422 crore dues under LPS as first instalment

It may be recalled that AP discoms have already subscribed to the LPS scheme to clear pending bills to gencos in a phased manner.

Published: 19th August 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh (APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL) paying Rs 1,422 crore as the first instalment under the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme, the National Power Grid Operator has barred the State from buying and selling on power exchange platforms for failure to clear dues to power generating companies.

AP’s discoms owe a total of Rs 17,060 crore to all power gencos. It may be recalled that AP discoms have already subscribed to the LPS scheme to clear pending bills to gencos in a phased manner. Under the scheme, the dues owed to all power gencos till 2022 are being liquidated in one year under 12 instalments.
Sources said power gencos may not have recorded the transactions of the first instalment and added that the officials concerned are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest. 

On Wednesday, electricity demand in the State stood at 209 million units. It is expected to be the same for the next few days on account of Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival and the weekend. Sources said as the State has been receiving good rainfall, irrigation projects, including Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, are brimming with water. As a result, hydel power production can be increased to meet the shortfall, if any, till the issue is resolved.

