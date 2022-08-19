Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kanipakam Vinayaka temple gets Rs 10 crore facelift

The officials have also put in place separate queue lines for entry and exit from the temple.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: After Rs 10 crore was spent on the new sanctum sanctorum and other renovation works that started in June last year and were completed recently, the Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam has made darshan easier for the devotees. I Ravi and Guthikonda Srinivas, devotees from Krishna district, had donated generously for the temple makeover.

With the help of donations, mandapams of Mushika and Maha were expanded to make the area more spacious for devotees. The officials have also put in place separate queue lines for entry and exit from the temple.

The temple administration is now preparing to hold the Maha Kumbhabhisekam (samprokshanam) on August 21 on a grand note.  “We are performing Kumbhabhisekams from August 15. Top priority is being to common devotees. Separate queue lines, drinking water facility, fans and other amenities will be arranged at the temple for devotees visiting for Maha Kumbhabhisekam to be held on August 21,” said Suresh Babu, the temple executive officer.

Last year, the temple witnessed around one crore footfall and generated an annual income of Rs 100 crore. With the new renovated works more devotees can witness the abhisekam to the deity.The renovation of Balalayam finished on March 27, the Dhwaja Sthamba was erected on August 4.

“I have been visiting the temple for the past 15 years. I and Ravi decided to contribute for temple renovation to avoid inconveniences to devotees,” said Guthikonda Srinivas, an NRI who hails from Krishna district. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for Maha Kumbhabhisekam to be held on August 21 and the annual Brahmotsavams from August 31 to September 20.

