Locked up in room, burglar sneaks out of bathroom window in Andhra's Palnadu

However, when they returned and peeped into the room, the burglar was gone and so was the cash.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: A couple in Palnadu locked up a knife-wielding burglar in a room on Wednesday night only to later realise that he had snuck out of the bathroom window, while they called the police. Not just that, the burglar also stole around Rs 25 lakh from the safe. The incident happened late on Wednesday in Rajupalem village.

Police said, the burglar broke into the house of P Sambasiva Rao, who runs a nursery near his residence with his wife. Around 11:17 pm, the couple peeped into the room after they heard a noise. They found the burglar take money from their safe and stuff it in his bag. Police explained, “The intruder noticed the couple standing near the door and dropped the money. He tried to threaten them with a knife to escape, but the couple immediately closed the room’s doors. They rushed to their bedroom to call the police.”

However, when they returned and peeped into the room, the burglar was gone and so was the cash.
“The room has an attached washroom with a window. The intruder took the money bag, went into the bathroom, climbed on the flush tank, removed the glass panels and escaped. All this in 13 minutes,” police said.The police reached the spot after a few minutes and searched the entire house.

They found a few currency notes outside the bathroom that might have fallen while the burglar was jumping out of the window. Rajupalem station inspector Mohammed Shafi told TNIE that the police are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the accused and added that approximately Rs 25 lakh in cash was stolen from the safe. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

