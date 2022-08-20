Andhra Pradesh: Amend municipal junior college rules, says association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal teachers have urged the State government to amend regulations for setting up municipal junior colleges, and set up two such institutions at every municipality, four in corporation and six in greater corporation limits.

The school education department had on August 12 sought from its officials' details of private and government colleges within the 15 km radius of municipal high schools for their upgradation as junior colleges.

Speaking on the issue, Municipal Teachers’ Federation state president S Rama Krishna said two colleges were sanctioned for each mandal in the case of ZP schools, but there were strict restrictions on the upgradation into junior colleges.

He demanded that the government issue orders for the upgradation of municipal schools into junior colleges. He appealed to the school education department that the orders regarding the DDO powers be released by August 20 to overcome the delay of salaries. Rama Krishna also said if the department kept changing the service rules of teachers, the union would then seek court’s intervention.

