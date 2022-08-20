Andhra Pradesh: Two electrocuted, four injured at sugar refinery unit

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two workers were electrocuted and four others suffered injuries after they came into contact with an exposed power cable at Parry Sugars Refinery here on Friday. Workers Rayudu Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (36) and Veeramalla Rajeswara Rao (45) came into contact with a live cable while plugging in an air-blower, and were killed instantly, police said.

The men conducted electricity to a nearby conveyor belt, injuring Jagu Veerababu (31), Garlankala Surya Subrahmanyam (45), Morukurti Jagannadham (42) and Gandi Veerababu (27), whose condition is critical. The incident led to a short-circuit and fire around 10.30 am. The factory authorities informed the police around 12.21 pm, after removing the bodies. After the incident, other workers staged a protest, accusing the factory of negligence. CITU and several Dalit organisations supported the agitation. District police chief M Ravindranath Babu visited the factory and spoke to the workers.

