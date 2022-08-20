Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Blood Donors at Call’ of Red Cross evokes good response

The innovative idea of the Red Cross blood bank organisers to address such a dire situation of getting blood has started evoking a good response from donors.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Blood donation, blood bank

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Red Cross blood banks in Andhra Pradesh have developed a QR code system for the registration of donors and discussed with several college students in Vijayawada to form groups under a pilot project named ‘Blood Donors at Call’.All cardiac and neuro surgeries or treatment protocols for dengue require warm blood,  which means blood drawn on that day from the donor. Hence, it has become tough to get blood of a particular group at odd hours to save a patient’s life.

Actually, the whole blood or components can be stored under a prescribed temperature for 35 to 45 days depending on the blood collection bag. It is natural that components in the blood collected degenerate slowly.  The innovative idea of the Red Cross blood bank organisers to address such a dire situation of getting blood has started evoking a good response from donors.

Speaking to TNIE, BVS Kumar, State Coordinator of Red Cross Blood Banks and Projects, said to overcome the problem of getting warm blood they have approached several colleges and created awareness among students about blood donation. He appealed to all social activists and people working in medicare to download the Red Cross Blood App to find their required group blood donors during medical emergencies. The Red Cross is planning to extend the project to all the districts in AP, he said.

Ch Aditya, a student of KBN College, said, “After attending an awareness programme conducted by the Red Cross in our college, I scanned the QR code of my blood group which is AB+. Automatically, I joined the WhatsApp group of that group of blood donors. About 20 days ago, I received a phone call along with a message from the Red Cross team. I donated warm blood to a patient who was undergoing cardiac surgery at Ramesh Hospital. I felt proud to be a blood donor at a call.”

G Swapna of Mylavaram said they were worried when the doctors asked for two units of warm blood of AB + for cardiac surgery of her father-in-law. Then they approached the Red Cross Blood Centre through the AP Red Cross Blood App. Responding to the call, two students came and donated blood, she said, lauding the initiative of ‘Blood Donors at Call’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Cross blood banks Blood Donors at Call
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp